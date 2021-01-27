Elizabeth Hurley Hits Back at Haters After Posting Topless Photos "Taken By My 80-Year-Old Mother"

Elizabeth Hurley has a message for her haters.
The Bedazzled star made fans buzz on Monday, Jan. 25 when she shared two sultry photos of herself, in which she posed topless in the snow. The actress accessorized with a fuzzy black-and-white coat and white bikini bottoms, so she wasn't fully nude.
"How could I resist?" she cheekily captioned her social media posts.
However, it didn't take long for critics to slam Elizabeth, 55, for her sexy pictures, including Piers Morgan, who weighed in on the topic and called the British beauty's images "creepy" and "thirsty."
"Liz," he said on Good Morning Britain, "Bit of snow so get your kit off? Is it not creepy? What is all this? I call this thirsty and I call it creepy... Put your clothes on."
Later, Piers snarkily questioned who took her photos, saying, "Your son? Your 18- or 19-year-old son?"
The '90s bombshell appeared to have the last laugh, however, because she cleverly responded to the host's comments.
"Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled," she shared, alongside the same topless photos posted before, "but these pics were in fact taken by my 80-year-old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not."
Naturally, many praised the actress and her mom, with one Twitter user writing, "Shoutout Mama for her photography skills, angles and all."
"I love you for the pics...," someone else added, "stunning. But I think I possibly love your mother even more..... FREEDOM of thought ... AMEN to that."
Another user replied, "You look absolutely amazing!! What an inspiration to other women to know the potential women (at least you) can maintain even while aging! I think you look as good as you ever have!"
