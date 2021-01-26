Amy Schumer Jokes Hilaria Baldwin Is Probably “Happy” About Capitol Riots After Heritage Scandal

Amy Schumer has a wild take on all that Hilaria Baldwin drama.
Yes, we're still talking about that time in December when people doubted whether Baldwin's Spanish accent was real and questioned her connection to Spain.
Well, Schumer (her newest social media buddy) is looking back at it all with her typical sense of humor, which is as controversial as always. She told Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 26, "Oh my god, I really don't even know what to say. I didn't know that was going to happen, obviously."
Schumer joked, "I feel like it was so insane and entertaining that I think Hilaria is probably the only person who is happy about the insurrection in the Capitol, because it distracted [people] from that."
She added, "She is amazing and I wish her and her family the best... And I hope she gets to visit Spain as much as she wants."
To rewind, the actresses' rapport began over the holidays, when Schumer jokingly tried to pass off a half-nude pic of Baldwin as her own post-pregnancy holiday card. Baldwin wrote on her Instagram Story, "I literally had to have someone explain this joke to me...still don't get it 100%...but...I'll like it and I'll comment some emojis."
However, the mom of five later said the jokes were starting to "spiral out of control" and "getting into a place of body shaming." Schumer apologized, but Baldwin made it clear she wasn't referring to the comedian's post, saying, "You always make me laugh."
Just a few days later, Baldwin faced another bout of public backlash as her Spanish accent caused controversy. Some accused her of faking it, because the actress grew up in Massachusetts and previously went by the name Hillary.
Schumer weighed in at the time, sharing a selfie with sunglasses and writing, "I get it. I went to Spain a couple times and loved it too," along with a naughty cucumber emoji.
For her part, Baldwin tried to defend the authenticity of her accent and ties to Spain by saying on social media, "If I've been speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them and if I'm speaking more English...then I mix that... It's one of those things that's always been a little bit, I've been a little insecure about."
The yoga instructor attempted to set the record straight again in a New York Times interview, in which she explained, "I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19 years old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it's not enough."
This week, Schumer reflected on her own reaction to the Baldwin scandal during her chat with ET. The new mom noted, "We were just playing with each other, and then the whole Spain thing came out."
The Trainwreck star said she felt just like everybody else watching it go down and wanted to take herself "out of the narrative." She continued, "Look, she's a mom. She has a million and a half kids, and that's really hard... I don't want them to be going through a bad time. But also, you can't just pretend you're from Spain."