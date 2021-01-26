Netflix's Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel Is So Scary You May Have to Check Out

Watch : Nancy Grace Gives Rapid Fire Answers on True Crime Cases

Room service? More like, doom service.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Netflix dropped the first look at its latest true crime documentary series, Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel. Season one of the series, which will premiere on February 10, will unpack the dark history of Downtown Los Angeles' Cecil Hotel (aka "Hotel Death.")

In the just-released footage below, a voice-over warns, "Throughout its history, the Hotel Cecil has always had a dark persona."

Per the preview, the infamous hotel was "a place where serial killers let their hair down." Case in point: Serial killer Richard Ramirez, whose twisted story is examined in Netflix's documentary Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer, was allegedly seen at the Cecil Hotel "covered in blood."

Yet, it's not the Night Stalker being examined in this bone-chilling docu-series. Rather, the Joe Berlinger-directed series will take a closer look at the disappearance and death of Elisa Lam.