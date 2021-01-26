Kobe BryantKourtney & TravisArmie HammerBachelor NationSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Elliot Page Files for Divorce From Emma Portner After 3 Years of Marriage

Three years after tying the knot, Elliot Page has filed for divorce from Emma Portner. Scroll on to read their joint statement.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 26, 2021
It's over for Elliot Page and Emma Portner

According to court records, the Oscar-nominated star filed for divorce from the professional dancer in New York on Tuesday, Jan. 26. The former couple also confirmed their split in a statement to E! News.

"After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer," they said in a joint statement. "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."

The news comes three years after Page and Portner announced they'd tied the knot in January 2018. They started dating in 2017.

Last month, Portner shared a loving message after Page came out as transgender. "I am so proud of @elliotpage," the Broadway Dance Center teacher wrote on Instagram. "Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

Page, whose credits include Juno and The Umbrella Academy, shared he's transgender and uses both he/him and they/them pronouns in a post shared to Instagram on Dec. 1.

"I feel lucky to be writing this," he wrote at the time. "To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

He also expressed his "overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported" him along his journey.

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," Page wrote at one point in the post. "I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

