Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Introducing Walker June!

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer have welcome a daughter on Jan. 25. Alongside photos of the couple's newborn, Chelsea—who is also mom to Aubree, 11, Watson, 4, and Layne, 2—wrote to her 6.1 million Instagram followers, "Walker June 6lbs 1oz [sunflower emoji] She decided she wanted to share a birthday with her big brother, Watson and surprised us by coming last night."

Walker June's arrival comes five months after Chelsea first shared her pregnancy news with her fans. "One more DeBoer!" she wrote on Instagram in August alongside names of her family members. "Coming early 2021."

Days later, Chelsea returned to Instagram to share the sex of her fourth child, posting a picture of her family along with pink confetti in the air. She captioned the sweet post, "Baby.......GIRL!!!!!!"

Amid her pregnancy, it was revealed that Chelsea would not return to Teen Mom 2 after 10 season on the MTV reality show.