Mariska Hargitay Teases Law & Order: Organized Crime Appearance: See the On-Set Pics

Reunited and it feels so good.
On Monday, Jan. 25, Mariska Hargitay posted another reunion photo with former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Christopher Meloni. What's so special about this new pic? It's from the set of the Meloni-led Law & Order: Organized Crime.
Alongside a black-and-white photo of herself and her former on-screen partner, Hargitay wrote, "It's all happening... #OC #PFL."
Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson on the long-running crime procedural, also shared two photos of on-set chairs, which had their characters' names on the front and Law & Order: Organized Crime across the back.
This update comes a week after Meloni seemingly teased his highly anticipated return to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. On Jan. 15, the 59-year-old actor took to Instagram and captioned a photo of himself and Hargitay, "We are a little bit closer."
Later that day, Hargitay also took to Instagram to share her own image from set. She wrote, "Now even closer... #EO"
As fans of the show will know, Meloni played Detective Elliot Stabler from 1999 to 2011 and was slated to return to the series—for the first time in almost a decade—in Law & Order: SVU's season 22 premiere.
This Law & Order: SVU appearance was also meant to introduce Meloni's new Dick Wolf show, Law & Order: Organized Crime. According to the show's description, Law & Order: OC will follow Elliot Stabler as he returns "to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Stabler will aim to find absolution and rebuild his life while leading an elite new task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful crime syndicates one by one."
Yet, due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic and a showrunner leaving the new series, the father of two's return to the franchise was delayed. "These days all plans are subject to change. And then they change again. And again," Meloni wrote on Twitter in August. "For now, we won't reintroduce Stabler until the night of his Organized Crime premiere. @SVUWritersRoom has to be NIMBLE this year."
At the end of 2020, Meloni shared images on social media that teased Detective Stabler's return. Not only did he share a picture of Stabler's United States Marine Corps tattoo, but he also posted a photo of himself and daughter Sophia on set.
We can't wait to see Olivia and Elliot's reunion play out on the small screen.
