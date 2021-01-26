RHOD Preview: See D'Andra Simmons Totally Lose It on Kary Brittingham

Watch : "Real Housewives" Stars Send Encouragement During Quarantine

D'Andra Simmons has had enough.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's brand new episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas. The tense preview finds D'Andra losing it at frenemy Kary Brittingham during an event D'Andra is hosting.

"You know what, you're getting on my last nerve, Kary. I'm getting ready to, you know, like tell you what I think about you in two minutes," the pissed-off Bravolebrity tells her co-star. "Next time you plan a party I'll be sure that I basically criticize every f--king element of it, OK bitch?"

In her confessional, D'Andra explains, "Kary is taking every opportunity to make me feel like s--t. It has been going on now for several weeks," before a montage package plays several examples to prove D'Andra's point (one in which Kary calls her "my little pain in the ass").

"This has really been an exercise in patience for me," D'Andra adds.