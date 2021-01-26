See The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Hold Hands With Rumored Boyfriend Adam Woolard

Hannah Brown's journey to find love is continuing without the roses.
The Bachelorette alum fueled romance rumors with model Adam Woolard after the two were photographed strolling hand in hand in Los Angeles on Jan. 23.
During their outing, the Alabama native and the meditation coach walked along Abbot Kinney Blvd in the Venice Beach neighborhood. Brown, 26, sported a striped T-shirt, a dark green jacket and leggings for the stroll and accessorized her look with a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap and black tennis shoes. Meanwhile, Woolard donned a blue T-shirt, a green jacket, dark pants and sneakers for the outing. Both also wore face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
This wasn't the first time Brown and Woolard had been spotted out together. Last week, a fan spotted the duo at a restaurant in Nashville. However, this wasn't the only thing to spark speculation. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Brown follows Woolard on Instagram.
Fans met Brown on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, which premiered in 2019. Later that year, she went on to star on season 15 of The Bachelorette, where she got engaged to Jed Wyatt. However, the two broke up after she learned he had been dating another woman before coming on the show. Although, the musician insisted he's "not a cheater."
Brown then asked runner-up Tyler Cameron on a date on After the Final Rose. While it looked like they were going to give their relationship another shot, things took a turn after the model was spotted with Gigi Hadid, who got back together with her boyfriend Zayn Malik a few months later. Then, in March 2020, Brown and Cameron reignited romance rumors after they were spotted hanging out in his home state of Florida. However, Cameron said they're "friends" and Brown confirmed she was single.
In April, Hannah told her followers she was ready to "test the waters a little bit." And by November, she had posted a YouTube video notifying her fans she had signed up for a dating app. The next month, she shared a photo of herself on a date but covered up the face of her mystery man. Could it have been Adam? It looks like fans will just have to stay tuned to learn more.