Vanessa Bryant Says Tragic Crash "Still Doesn't Seem Real" One Year After Kobe and Gianna's Deaths

Watch : Vanessa Bryant Discovers Sweet Birthday Letter From Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant is sharing a beautiful message of support that she recently received in light of a year having elapsed since the sudden passing of husband Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

On Monday, Jan. 25, just over an hour before it became Jan. 26 on the West Coast, Vanessa took to Instagram to post a letter she was sent earlier that day from a close friend of Gianna's named Aubrey. In her caption, Vanessa reflected on her continued disbelief that Kobe and Gianna died in a helicopter crash that took nine lives on the morning of June 26, 2020.

"Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna's best friends, Aubrey," Vanessa, 38, wrote. "I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you). Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig."

In her letter, Aubrey praised Gianna's "love of life" and told Vanessa, "You did it right Mrs. Bryant, and we are all eternally grateful to you."