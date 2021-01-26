The Bachelor Added 5 New Contestants and Things Went South Fast

Watch : "The Bachelor's" Sarah Trott Speaks Out After Dramatic Exit

Well this season of The Bachelor has taken a turn.

Tonight's episode of Matt James' journey to find love took a little detour into some nasty territory thanks to the unexpected arrival of five new women. They're literally just five more contestants who didn't arrive on night one and instead are arriving now. Why? Well, that answer became apparent as soon as the original women got wind of what was happening. They lost their damn minds and decided to ruin some lives, and we're ready for Matt to send home a whole bunch of them after the way they're currently behaving.

In addition to that, tonight's episode featured a truly insane convo between Katie and Victoria, a date where all of the women were dressed as squirrels and competing in an obstacle course (not much more to say about that, honestly, but it was wild), and a first date that might have been one of the greatest first dates this show has ever seen.

First, we must discuss Katie and Victoria.