Ana de Armas Looks Back on Those Mid-Pandemic Strolls With Ex Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas offers rare insight into her relationship with Ben Affleck in a new interview conducted prior to their recent breakup.

Jan 26, 2021
When pop culture lovers like ourselves look back on the pandemic 10 years from now, they will likely recall Tiger King fever, virtual award shows and, perhaps most vividly, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' daily walks.

In the early days of California's stay-at-home order, the actors would step outside the confines of Ben's Pacific Palisades home, where Ana briefly lived, to take their dog on a stroll through the neighborhood, each time being caught by paparazzi. In each photograph and video, the pair would look happy as can be, with Ana uncontrollably laughing on occasion.

But those casual promenades through the streets of Los Angeles came to a conclusion when Ben and Ana recently went their separate ways. 

On Jan. 18, a source told E! News that the couple had broken up after less than a year. "Both of them have completely full lives in a good way," the insider said. "There will always be that love."

Neither Ben nor Ana have spoken out about the cause of their split, but a second source assured E! News that their relationship ended on good terms. 

And though they said very little about each other even when they were dating, it seems Ana was getting more comfortable speaking about her relationship in the days before their split. 

In an interview with The Sunday Times, which took place prior to their breakup, the actress made a rare comment on her relationship with Ben, remarking that he was "obsessed" with these t-shirts they bought in her hometown, Havana, Cuba. She joked, "Every time we go, he buys the whole store."

In one particular photo from the summer, Ben sported a shirt that read, "Asere ya, gracias," which roughly translates to "My eyes are up here, thank you."

He also owns multiple baseball style t-shirts with "Habana" written across the chest.

Ana admitted to the British newspaper that she also has a few tops like his, but said, "I just use them more at home."

