The Bachelorette's Zac Clark Shares How His Sobriety Impacted His Relationship With Tayshia Adams

The Bachelorette's Zac Clark is continuing to open up about how he includes fiancée Tayshia Adams in his ongoing recovery from addiction.
Zac was a guest on the Whine Down podcast on Sunday, Jan. 24, where he told co-hosts Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin that Tayshia never made him feel like he had to hide what he's been through, despite the fact that she didn't previously have a ton of direct exposure to people who had gone through recovery.
"She didn't have any direct experience with it, but she definitely had an open mind, and she asked all the right questions and some of the ones you hear early on, like 'Can I drink and then kiss you?'" said Zac, who has been sober since August 2011. "And I'm like, 'Yeah, you're good.'"
The 37-year-old addiction specialist continued, "That was one of the things that I was most attracted to in her is that, not only with me but with a lot of guys there, she was able to take on a lot of s--t, hold space for us. I think you saw there were some guys there who had been through some stuff. I definitely noticed that early on with her."
The hosts asked whether Tayshia intends to attend any of his treatment sessions with him to learn more about how the process works. Zac replied that while they may still decide to do that, the couple has been focused on slowly letting Tayshia integrate into his life while learning that he's still able to have a good time.
"[I'm] obviously exposing her to my personal recovery and what that looks like, and then as she gets to know some of my friends, [we'll be] going on a trip with a couple of my buddies who are sober, and their wives or partners are not," he explained. "Like, being able to connect with them on that level to show that, one, we have a s--tload of fun still and we're not like wet blankets. And two, that she's not alone, that there's other people out there."
Zac has previously spoken about his journey since proposing to Tayshia on her season finale that aired on Dec. 22. Last month, he appeared on the Click Bait podcast that she hosts with Bachelor Nation's Joe Amabile, and when asked to respond to fans who may have been unsure if he had been drinking while filming the ABC dating show, he confirmed that he hadn't and added, "Apple cider for the win!"