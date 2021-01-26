Armie Hammer's Ex Paige Lorenze Details Their Polyamorous, BDSM Relationship

One of Armie Hammer's exes is coming forward and sharing her experience with the actor.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Paige Lorenze recalled how her relationship with the Call Me By Your Name star began over Instagram. Over time, the pair would begin meeting up and later defined their bond as a "polyamorous open relationship," she explained.
According to the 22-year-old model, Armie first connected with her in 2019. "He had followed me on Instagram and I hadn't followed him back because I didn't know who he was actually," she explained to E! News. "Then I saw that he was still married and not separated, so I didn't respond or didn't get back to him or anything. But when I moved to Los Angeles, we got in touch."
In July 2020, Armie and his wife Elizabeth Chambers broke up after 10 years of marriage. At the time, the pair said in a statement that their relationship as co-parents and friends "remain our priority."
When speaking to E! News, Paige said she moved to Los Angeles in September 2020 where she was able to connect with Armie in person. She described the actor as "really charming, really handsome, funny" and a man who "really captivated the room."
After their first in-person meeting, Paige said their relationship "moved extremely fast" and they officially started dating. "We were in what he would call a polyamorous open relationship, but we both spoke about how we were not sleeping with other people and we were just seeing each other," she shared. "He made it clear that he didn't want anyone else in my apartment, in my bed and that he wasn't sleeping with anyone else either."
According to Paige, Armie "slowly started easing her into BDSM-related activities in the bedroom. In fact, the pair would experience what she called "high protocol nights."
"It's like a very traditional thing in BDSM, apparently, to call it high protocol where you have to show up at a certain time, and there are certain rules and stuff," she explained. "Our first high protocol night, which is what he called it, I was in a lot of pain and it was scary, but I just felt like that was a part of what it was."
She also claimed that Armie used BDSM tools like a wooden paddle. As she explained, "I don't even know the names because I'm not even super into it. He would have instruments and use his hands and bite me all over my body."
During their intimate relationship, Armie invited her to meet his mom for Thanksgiving, Paige explained. As for his family, "They're really sweet people," she told E! News. "They're very Christian people, very traditional people."
And although Paige said she never met Armie's ex-wife or his children, she alleged that he often spoke about "how much he loved and cared" about his kids.
In December 2020, Paige said that she broke things off with Armie over text message. She claimed the actor was "definitely controlling" about who she was hanging out with and who was in her life. "I was feeling anxious and always was kind of feeling sick to my stomach," she added. "And I knew that I just needed to get out."
While Paige said she "didn't say no" to Armie's BDSM requests and the acts were consensual, she wanted to bring awareness to the practices and remind other women in similar situations that they are not alone.
"I know now the best thing that you can ever do for yourself is learning how to say no and it's really hard and it takes a lot of growth, but if you do that, you're so much less vulnerable," she explained. "I think there needs to be more sex education in general." E! News has reached out to Armie's team for comment and has not heard back.
When Paige went public with her story earlier this month, Armie's legal team released a statement to E! News, "These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue," the message read. "Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory. The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer's reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that."