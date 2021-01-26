Gabby Barrett Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Cade Foehner

She's one of the good ones!
The American Idol love story continues, as Gabby Barrett has given birth to her first child, a daughter, with her husband Cade Foehner. The former contestants got hitched in Texas in 2019 after competing against each other on the show's 16th season.
On Monday, January 25, the "I Hope" singer shared her happy news on Instagram and revealed they named their daughter Baylah May Foehner.
"Gotten to spend a very sweet week with our newest addition.. meet our girl," she wrote.
In August 2020, the musicians revealed they were growing their family. Cade, 24, shared on social media at the time, "I have the most amazing Wife in the world. I can't possibly come up with strong enough words to honor her as she has honored me in giving me a baby girl!"
Gabby told her side of the story to People, recounting the exact moment the 20 year old found out she was pregnant.
"We were in Texas visiting Cade's side of his family," the country star explained. "And it's funny because I did not think that I was. Around lunchtime, I remember taking the test and my eyes nearly crossed! I was like, 'Wait, is that two lines?' I came running out to Cade and was just like, 'Oh my gosh, I think I am.' That's all that I said, and he knew what that meant. I started crying, and it was very sweet."
Since then, the duo have been preparing their home for their daughter's grand entrance. In December, Gabby posted an adorable video of Cade practicing changing a diaper on a stuffed animal, calling it "Diaper prep 101." Then on Jan. 12, she hinted she was going to give birth "Any day now," sharing a picture of a little pink outfit she had picked out.
One thing we'll certainly miss about Gabby's pregnancy journey is her stunning maternity outfits on the red carpet. She donned a custom maroon velvet gown for her CMA Christmas performance, a black sparkly top on The Ellen Degeneres Show, a Cinderella-style caped gown by Talbot Runhof for the CMA Awards and an ethereal Yousef Al Jasmi dress for an Xfinity performance.
Cade has been over the moon watching his life partner step into the spotlight. He gushed on Instagram in November, "My precious Woman, who is carrying our baby, was on the CMA Country Christmas tonight. She not only is the greatest singer alive, but she is also beautiful beyond any measure. I'm humbled to call her mine!"
2020 was a big year for the new mom, as she was nominated for prizes at the ACM Awards, CMT Music Awards and CMA Awards. Her debut album, Goldmine, dropped in June.
"To see how far the song has come in a year has been crazy," Gabby told E! News in February 2020 of her first single. "It's really cool hearing it now and seeing everybody taking an interest into it."
Needless to say, she's hit the goldmine in more ways than one.