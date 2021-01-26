FKA twigs Reveals the "Massive Wake-Up Call" That Led Her to Leave ''Controlling'' Shia LaBeouf

Shutterstock

For instance, she said she noticed "little things you could do wrong that could take away from the happiness." She also claims that the most mundane things could spark a reaction from Shia.

"For me, it was being nice to a waiter or being polite to somebody that could be seen as me flirting or wanting to engage in some sort of relationship with somebody else, when I'm literally just ordering pasta," she explained. "I was told that I knew what he was like and if I loved him, I wouldn't look men in the eye. That was my reality for a good four months...that I wasn't allowed to look men in the eye."

The "Two Weeks" singer also alleged the former Disney Channel star would count how many times a day she kissed him, a claim she made in her lawsuit as well. She said Shia had a "quota" over the matter and would change it after it was met. However, FKA twigs didn't specify if the amount decreased or increased. "It was like touches or looks or kisses," she elaborated, adding, she never knew "what the right number was."

"His previous partner apparently met this number very well," she shared, without specifying who she was referring to, "so I was inadequate compared to a previous partner of his."

FKA twigs explained that if she didn't meet Shia's requirements, "He would start an argument with me, berate me for hours, make me feel like the worst person ever."