Demi Lovato To Star In NBC Comedy About Friends With Food Issues

Demi Lovato is getting her very own show once again.

Almost 10 years after the cancellation of Disney Channel's Sonny With a Chance, the music superstar is headlining a new comedy on NBC. It's called Hungry and according to Variety, it follows friends in a food issues group "as they help each other look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that's going to make it all better."

NBC has given the show a put pilot commitment, which means if it doesn't air as a series, it will air as a special at least. Lovato will executive produce and star in the series, with Frasier and Will & Grace producer Suzanne Martin at the helm. Will & Grace star Sean Hayes will also executive produce under his production company. Lovato guest starred alongside Hayes in the Will & Grace revival last year as Will's (Eric McCormack) surrogate.