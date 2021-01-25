Why You Won't See 2021 Super Bowl Ads From Budweiser, Coke and Pepsi

Watch : The Weeknd to Perform at 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

American companies are taking unprecedented actions in these unprecedented times.

As the coronavirus pandemic wages on, numerous companies have decided against airing commercials during the 2021 Super Bowl.

On Monday, Jan. 25, Anheuser-Busch, which owns Budweiser, revealed they will break from tradition during the Feb. 7 game. Instead, the company will donate any costs that might have gone towards making a commercial to the Ad Council, an organization that makes public announcements.

This year, Ad Council is focusing its efforts on encouraging people to practice social distancing and consider receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Variety, this is the first time in 37 years that Budweiser will not run an ad on Super Bowl Sunday.

While Budweiser's Clydesdale horses are remaining in their stalls, Anheuser-Busch's other brands, Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Stella Artois and Cutwater Spirits, will be advertised.