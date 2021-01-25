Why You Won't See 2021 Super Bowl Ads From Budweiser, Coke and Pepsi

American companies are taking unprecedented actions in these unprecedented times.
As the coronavirus pandemic wages on, numerous companies have decided against airing commercials during the 2021 Super Bowl.
On Monday, Jan. 25, Anheuser-Busch, which owns Budweiser, revealed they will break from tradition during the Feb. 7 game. Instead, the company will donate any costs that might have gone towards making a commercial to the Ad Council, an organization that makes public announcements.
This year, Ad Council is focusing its efforts on encouraging people to practice social distancing and consider receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Variety, this is the first time in 37 years that Budweiser will not run an ad on Super Bowl Sunday.
While Budweiser's Clydesdale horses are remaining in their stalls, Anheuser-Busch's other brands, Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Stella Artois and Cutwater Spirits, will be advertised.
Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. have also decided to forego their usual commercial slot, which typically cost upwards of $5.6 million.
The money saved by Coca-Cola will go towards "investing in the right resources during these unprecedented times," according to Variety.
More than 2,000 employees were laid-off by the beverage company in recent weeks, as they suffered losses caused by the pandemic.
As for PepsiCo., they will focus their attentions on the Super Bowl halftime show, which The Weeknd is headlining.
And though the Super Bowl won't be what people are used to, the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is not to be missed, with veteran quarterback Tom Brady facing up against current titleholder Patrick Mahomes.