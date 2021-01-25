The Bachelorette's Dale Moss Insists "There's No One Person to Blame" in Clare Crawley Split

Dale Moss is speaking out about his breakup with Clare Crawley.
On Jan. 25, The Bachelorette alum took to Instagram Stories to open up to his followers. "I finally feel comfortable getting on here after having some time to process everything that's gone on. And I know a lot of y'all have seen me smile on social media and say I don't seem as hurt or as burdened by this, but that's the farthest thing. Like, this time has sucked. And thank god I have the friends and the family that I have because they've literally had to carry me through the last two-plus weeks."
While Dale acknowledged "building a relationship in general is tough," he said this is especially true "when you're doing it in the public eye."
"Media will take things and run with them," he continued. "People will spread lies or always want to point the finger. But the fact of the matter is there's no one person to blame in this situation."
The athlete-turned-model admitted he and his former fiancée had their ups and downs. "But, you know, the statements that came out, like, this didn't come out of nowhere," he continued. "And I love Clare and respect Clare enough to let her know how I feel, even if that's [against] the expectations of everybody else."
He also insisted he "wanted nothing more than to make this relationship work," noting he put his "heart and soul into it each and every day." However, Dale suggested he's going to try to move on.
"While this is going to be difficult, you know, what you'll see from me is trying to practice what I preach and continue to put my best foot forward each and every day," the South Dakota native added. "And while trying to find some sense of normalcy, I'm also going to continue to try and find joy and happiness in each day and continue to share that. And everything else is in God's hands."
At the end, he thanked his fans for their support, letting them know their "outreach and messages have been truly amazing" and that their words have helped during this time.
The post comes days after multiple sources exclusively told E! News Clare believes Dale was cheating on her throughout their engagement. A source with knowledge of the situation told E! News that Dale and real estate agent Eleonora Srugo have been in contact since at least late 2019 and that he told Clare it was just a business relationship.
While the source said Clare had been skeptical, the insider claimed, "Dale would always reassure Clare that it was nothing serious." However, the source alleged "multiple people have told Clare that Dale was parading around NYC with this girl."
"Clare would confront him about his relationship and tried to question him about it," the source continued, "but he would always deny it."
Meanwhile, a source close to Dale claimed "this is an innocent friendship" and that Eleonora was helping Dale find an apartment in New York. "Dale was faithful to Clare throughout their entire relationship," the source close to Dale said. "He is committed to staying on good terms with Clare and has nothing but love and respect for her."
While the first source suggested this was "a root of a lot of their arguments," it seems like it wasn't their only point of contention. This insider also claimed Dale, 32, "loves the NYC scene" while Clare, 39, "just wants to get married, settle down and have children."
News of the former couple's split came just two months after fans watched them get engaged on season 16 of The Bachelorette. As fans may recall, the hairstylist from Sacramento, Calif. ended her season early by saying goodbye to her other suitors and giving Dale her final rose, leading Tayshia Adams to step in as the new leading lady.
Dale announced the breakup in an Instagram statement on Jan. 19, calling it the "healthiest decision" for both of them and insisting they "only hope the best things for one another." He then echoed these sentiments during a brief chat with a reporter, noting "Clare and I will be cool."
The first source told E! News that Clare "believed they were working on their relationship" and "felt completely blindsided" by the post. However, the source close to Dale claimed he told Clare about it before sharing the split on social media.
"He wanted to release his statement a week earlier than he did," the source close to Dale said. "She asked him for some time to process it all. Dale respected that and waited."
While Clare had remained silent on the breakup, she spoke out in an Instagram post on Jan. 21. "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this," she wrote at the time. "Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I'm crushed. This is not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this."
However, the reality star—who fans first met on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor and then on Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor Winter Games—suggested she'd never give up on love.
"Our relationship was not perfect, but I can say that I was genuinely invested with all of my heart," she later added. "I may not have all the answers, but I do know this—I will continue to show up, stand by my word and be committed to love."