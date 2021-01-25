Justin Timberlake Says He and Jessica Biel Want to Avoid Being "Weirdly Private" About Their Kids

Watch : Top 5 Revelations From Justin Timberlake's Memoir

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel aren't being private for the sake of being private.

As the "Cry Me a River" singer explained to Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast, he and his wife have retreated from the public eye to ensure that their two sons, Silas, 5, and Phineas, who was born last year, have as normal a childhood as possible.

"I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private but we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible," Justin shared. "And not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do."

The 39-year-old Tennessee native adds that he worries his children will not be able to form true friendships because of his and Jessica's line of work. As he puts it, "It's a lot to unpack."

Dax, who shares daughters Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 7, with actress Kristen Bell, agreed, admitting, "I have that great fear that kids are going to hang out with them solely because of that or resent them because of that."