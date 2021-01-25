Fate: The Winx Saga Is the Perfect Binge-Watch For The Vampire Diaries Fans

Watch : How the "Vampire Diaries" Cast Said Goodbye to Series

Calling all The Vampire Diaries fans, we have the perfect show for you!

No, we're not talking about The Originals or Legacies—although both shows are great and deserve your attention. We're, of course, referring to Netflix's new young adult drama, Fate: The Winx Saga.

The series, which dropped on the streaming site Jan. 22, follows a group of fairies attending the magical Alfea College in the Otherworld. And, per Netflix's description, the characters "must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries and the monsters that threaten their very existence."

It's safe to say that this show has major TVD energy as it's developed for TV by Brian Young, a longtime producer and writer for The CW hit. In fact, while watching the pilot, we spotted several parallels between the two supernatural shows.

At the center of the drama is Bloom (Abigail Cowen), a newcomer to Alfea College who is eager to learn how to control her fire magic. Like Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev) on TVD, Bloom's past is far more tragic and complicated than she even realizes.