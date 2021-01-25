Why Keira Knightley Won't Act in Sex Scenes Directed By Men

Here's one way motherhood has changed Keira Knightley: She will no longer film sex scenes directed by men.

Speaking on the Chanel Connects podcast with director Lulu Wang and writer Diane Solway, Knightley explained why she added a no nudity clause to her contracts after she became a mom in 2015.

"It's partly vanity and it's partly also it's the male gaze," the actress said. "If I was making a story that was about that journey of motherhood and body acceptance, I feel like, I'm sorry, but that would have to be with a female filmmaker."

The Colette star continued, "I don't have an absolute ban [on nudity], but I kind of do with men... I don't want it to be those horrible sex scenes where you're all greased up and everybody is grunting. I'm not interested in doing that."

Knightley, 35, said she's not against sex scenes in principle, it's just that she now feels very "uncomfortable" trying to portray the male gaze. She'd rather have other "hot" actresses take on nude roles at this point in her career.