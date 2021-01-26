Colton Underwood Details Every Step of His Split With Cassie Randolph For the First Time

Watch : Colton Underwood Shares New Details on Cassie Breakup

Sometimes the bloom comes off the rose. And sometimes it wilts, gets torn apart petal by petal and then thrown in an incinerator for good measure.

Such was the case when Bachelor Colton Underwood split with his final rose recipient Cassie Randolph last May. Though their initial separation seemed friendly enough, the couple of 18 months putting out statements about how they were "just meant to be friends," the situation was much thornier behind the scenes and their journey eventually ended in a restraining order as Randolph accused her ex of "stalking" and "harassing" her. (Months later she dismissed the order, with Underwood telling E! News, "The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns.")

And though Colton doesn't delve into those particulars in a newly penned final chapter to his 2020 book The First Time, released on his 29th birthday Jan. 26, the experience doesn't sound all that great.