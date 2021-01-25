Trey Songz Arrested After Altercation With Cop at Kansas City Chiefs Game

Trey Songz was taken into custody after an altercation with a police officer at the Jan. 24 Kansas City Chiefs football game.

The singer was in attendance at the game at Arrowhead Stadium when, according to video footage obtained by TMZ, he was involved in a physical dispute with a cop. TMZ, citing a witness, reports that the confrontation started after Trey (née Tremaine Aldon Neverson) was being "heckled" by fans behind him in the stands, with the "Bottoms Up" star asking them to settle down. The witness went on to tell the outlet that a police officer then approached Trey and allegedly started the physical altercation, catching the 36-year-old R&B singer by surprise.

According to the witness, Trey's response was self-defense. And, in the video footage, fans can be heard saying that Trey did nothing wrong as he's seen being taken away from the game in handcuffs. TMZ reports that he was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest and for assaulting a police officer.

E! News has learned Trey has been released from police custody pending further investigation of the incident.