Billie Eilish Says She "Wasn't in a Great Mental Place" When She Released Her Debut Album

Watch : Why Billie Eilish Lost 100K IG Followers in an Hour

One thing Billie Eilish will do is keep it real with her fans.

In her latest interview with Vanity Fair, which was published on Monday, Jan. 25, the "Therefore I Am" singer revealed that she wasn't "in a great mental place" when she created her 2019 debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

And while she admitted that "parts of it were great" and she "love that album" the 11-time Grammy winner evaluated her emotions during that time and decided to begin talking to a therapist.

Since then, she noted being in a better place, especially while recording her current work. She expressed her new music, "feels exactly how I want it to. There isn't one song, or one part of one song, that I wish was this or that I wish it was that."

In the interview, Billie also revealed what she's been up to when she's not recording music, including ordering online. "It's a really weird position I'm in," she told the outlet. "I feel kind of stupid because I'm like, I don't know how much Froot Loops are. I tried to order one box of Froot Loops and I was like, Oh yeah, sure. It's $35. I didn't know that that's expensive. I ordered 70 boxes."