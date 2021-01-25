Gigi Hadid Actually Revealed Baby Khai’s Name in This Photo 2 Months Ago

Gigi Hadid had already revealed her baby's name months before publicly declaring herself "Khai's mom."
On Jan. 21, the supermodel updated her Instagram bio to officially announce the moniker of her and Zayn Malik's first child. However, eagled-eyed fans have now spotted Khai's name in an Instagram photo from Nov. 2020, meaning Gigi subtly shared her daughter's name months ago.
That's right, on Nov. 22, the 25-year-old star took to social media to share a series of pics from her life at home with her baby girl. On the last slide of Gigi's post—a photo showing holiday decorations—Khai's name can faintly be seen in a pot under her family's Christmas tree.
"I see Khai's name in the last pic," one fan commented on the post, "omgg."
As fans may know, Gigi and Zayn have been very protective of their baby girl since welcoming her in September. And while Gigi has shared pictures of her daughter, she's made a point to hide her face from the camera for her privacy.
Zayn was first to announce their daughter's birth in a tweet on Sept. 23. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he wrote. "To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x"
Hours later, Gigi took to social media to post a message of her own. "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," she wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a photo of Zayn with Khai. "So in love."
In October, a source told E! News that Gigi is "already an amazing mom" to baby Khai. As the insider explained, "The first couple of weeks have been a hard transition but she hasn't complained and is very elated to be a mom."
To celebrate Zayn's birthday on Jan. 12, Gigi sent love to her boyfriend on social media. "Team No Sleep! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba," she wrote. "So special. Love you long time, thank you for makin me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day."