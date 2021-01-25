Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Silence About New Song "Skin" Amid Joshua Bassett-Olivia Rodrigo Rumors

Sabrina Carpenter is finally weighing in on the continued speculation surrounding her newly released single "Skin."
The performer took to Instagram on Sunday, Jan. 24 to offer clarity about the song that some have assumed is a comment on the rumored love triangle involving herself, Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo.
In the post, Sabrina thanked fans for listening to "Skin," which dropped on Jan. 22, and said she was grateful for those people who "have opened their minds" to the lyrics. This follows widespread chatter on social media that her song was recorded to respond to Olivia's recent smash hit "driver's license."
"i wasn't bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it," Sabrina shared. "i was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. so i was inspired to do what i usually do to cope, write something that i wish i could have told myself in the past."
The Girl Meets World alum explained that she doesn't see the song as referencing "one single person," but that it addresses various difficult elements of her recent life.
"people can only get to you if you give them the power to," she wrote. "and a lot of people were trying to get to me. the song isn't calling out one single person. some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I've had this past year.."
Sabrina pointed out that she's still learning to "not give other people so much power over my feelings." She then added, "i don't want this to become an endless cycle so please don't take this as an opportunity to send more hate anyone's way."
On Jan. 22, Joshua, 20, took to his Instagram Story to praise Sabrina's song by sharing, "been stuck in my head since I heard it!!! Congratulations @sabrinacarpenter on ‘skin', the new label, & all that's to come!!!"
Speculation persists that he and Olivia dated after meeting on the set of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the Disney+ show that features them as leads. Social media users had been abuzz that Joshua was involved with Sabrina after dating Olivia, and fans pointed to "driver's license" as apparent evidence, with its lyrics about heartbreak and a line that specifically refers to "that blonde girl."
Among the lines in "Skin" that appear to reference "driver's license" is one that goes, "Don't drive yourself insane."
For her part, Olivia, 17, told Billboard last week that she understands the "curiosity" surrounding who her own hit song might be about, but that she believes this is "really the least important part of the song."