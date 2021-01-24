Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Dating After Years of Romance Rumors

New couple alert?!

After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were recently spotted hanging out in Palm Springs, Calif. together, the duo immediately sparked romance rumors. And while this isn't the first time they've added fuel to the fire, a source exclusively tells E! News that they are definitely more than friends.

"It's fairly new," the source shares, adding Kourtney and Travis have been dating for "about a month or two."

On Saturday, Jan. 23 the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared behind-the-scenes Instagram images of her relaxing day at her mom, Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home. Shortly after, the Blink-182 drummer posted similar snapshots that showed the same background and scenery.

Naturally, eagle-eyed fans connected the dots and figured they were spending time with each other. The insider confirms to E! News, "They were in Palm Springs together."

At this time, however, both Kourtney and Travis have yet to publicly address their romance and recent hangout.