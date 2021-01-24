Worst Cooks in America Season 20 Pulled After Winner Charged in Connection With Child's Death

Ariel Robinson, the most recent winner of the Food Network series Worst Cooks in America, and her husband have been arrested for alleged homicide by child abuse involving the death of their 3-year-old foster daughter, Victoria Rose Smith.

Ariel, a 29-year-old former middle school teacher and amateur standup comedian, and husband Jerry Robinson, 34, have not commented publicly on the charges. Following their arrests, the entire 20th season of the reality show was removed from the cable channel's VOD offerings, while past seasons and season 21, which premiered earlier this month, are available to stream.

Season 20 of Worst Cooks in America is also unavailable on Discovery+, Hulu and YouTube, Deadline reported on Saturday, Jan. 23. The Food Network and parent company Discovery Networks have also not commented.

According to local TV affiliate FOX Carolina, on the afternoon of Jan. 14, police in Simpsonville, S.C. received a call about an unresponsive juvenile victim. She was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital. The local coroner identified her to be Victoria and determined the cause of her death to be multiple blunt force injuries.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, Ariel and Jerry were both charged with homicide by child abuse, jail records show. A judge denied both bail.