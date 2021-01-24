Eva Mendes Took a Break From Social Media Thanks to Her and Ryan Gosling's Daughter

Watch : How Ryan Gosling Changed Eva Mendes' Mind on Having Kids

Eva Mendes has stepped back from social media, and it's all because of a comment from her and partner Ryan Gosling's daughter.

The actress, who shares daughters Esmeralda, 6 and Amada, 4, with her Place Beyond the Pines co-star, shared a post from the @LatinxParenting Twitter account on her Instagram. The post encourages parents to allow their kids to call them out because "kids can be so fiercely aligned with their value that they will take nothing less than the respect they deserve."

The post continues, "They will take no BS. Not even from you. Congratulations, you raised an empowered child."

Eva, apparently, related to the tweet. She wrote in the caption, "Thank you to @latinxparenting for this important reminder. I haven't posted lately because my little one told me I was on the phone too much."

The Hitch star added, "I could tell she was taking it personally. And she's a kid, of course she'd take it personally. They take things personally unless we go out of our way to make it clear to them it's not personal."