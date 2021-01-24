A Marvel Cinematic Mystery: Our WandaVision Thoughts, Theories and Questions

It's been a while since we had quite this many questions about a TV show.

WandaVision, which just released its third episode this week on Disney+, is a baffling and intriguing spectacle of both TV history and Marvel magic. We've got no earthly idea what we're watching and no way to really explain it to anyone who asks, but we're absolutely mesmerized as we're watching it

The first two episodes were essentially just straight up sitcom episodes. There were hints of something larger going on, but otherwise they played out like this was just a sitcom about a powerful witch and an android trying to blend in as if they're a regular married couple. The third episode continued to play out like a regular sitcom, but new hints to the bigger picture started to emerge, like whatever's up with Geraldine (Teyonah Parris), who we know is actually Captain Marvel's friend Monica Rambeau.

Meanwhile, someone's watching this play out from a control room, and something spooky's happening in the sewers. We at least thought we had something figured out until the very end of this week's episode, when Monica/Geraldine crash landed on the ground and was suddenly surrounded by guns. Now, we're just left with a whole bunch of questions and a few theories.