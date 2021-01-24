Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Relax at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs Home

Kourtney Kardashian is relaxing poolside with Travis Barker at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home, according to photos the two posted on their respective Instagram Stories.
The duo, who are neighbors in the Southern California enclave of Calabasas, did not share any photos together, but did post photos of the same pool on Jan. 22, suggesting they were indeed hanging out.
Travis has also been spotted checking out Kourtney's recent social media posts. The drummer for Blink-182 commented with a single rose emoji on the Keeeping Up With the Kardashians star's recent flirty mirror selfie on Instagram. Earlier in January, he added a tulip emoji to an Instagram photo of Kourtney walking into the ocean, which she captioned "sweet, sweet fate." Kourtney also shared a few stills from the movie True Romance to the 'gram, leading the musician to comment "You're So Cool."
This isn't the first time that Travis and Kourtney have sparked speculation with fans on whether they've taken their neighborly relationship to another level. In September 2018, fans suspected the two were an item when they were seen grabbing dinner in Los Angeles. However, as far as the public was made aware, there was no true romance to speak of.
In early 2019, the two were seen together again in Malibu, but a source told E! News at the time that it was totally platonic.
"They've been friends for years," explained the insider. "They've lived in the same neighborhood for a long time and they see each other at church and with their kids. They've hung out together many times and often get together with the kids to see movies or to get ice cream."
Kourtney is mom to Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, with former partner Scott Disick, while Travis shares daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
Whether the pair's most recent hangout was just two neighbors relaxing poolside, or something more, remains to be seen.