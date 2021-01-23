Bridgerton Cast Has Unfiltered Conversation About Sex, Drugs and Season 2

Shonda Rhimes' scandalous Regency drama Bridgerton is a smash hit on Netflix. And now that it's been renewed for a second season, the cast of the steamy show sat down with The Netflix Afterparty hosts David Spade, Fortune Feimster and London Hughes to discuss what fans can expect in the future—as well as some intriguing behind-the-scenes secrets.
Jonathan Bailey, who portrays Anthony Bridgerton, the character the show will focus on in season 2, has had quite a few hookups on the series so far. When asked by London if this ladies man will change his ways, Jonathan revealed that things may shift for Anthony come the show's second season.
"He's not a very happy man," Jonathan explained. "He sort of seems to be the embodiment of how society is really sort of messed up, like the patriarchal society for men and women and so, it's good to show how bad men can be and how controlling they can be and specifically with Daphne, as a c--kblocker. But yeah, I'm really hopeful for his future. It can only get better."
Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Anthony's sister Daphne on the show, also had her fair share of sexy scenes on the show. While she didn't reveal whether there would be more sex-in-the-rain moments, she did share how filming one of her love scenes with co-star Regé-Jean Page, who plays Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings, led to an awkward encounter.
"We were filming on a Saturday one day, and I was not wearing much," said Phoebe. "It was summer, so me and Regé were sort of in robes and flip flops, filming at this very beautiful palace. They do tours on weekends. So we happened to be there while they were doing a tour, with tourists with full-blown cameras, ready to go. And I had my wig on, and I sort of look like the girl from The Ring when it's all town. I ended up walking into a toilet with my robe and my hair down and looking pasty white as I am. I gave a family of tourists the shock of their life, I think they thought they saw a ghost."
It's not just the sex scenes that make Bridgerton NSFW, though. Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte on the series, got real with the hosts about the drugs that her character sniffs throughout the series.
She said, "That's glucose and something. I don't know what that 'something' is."
