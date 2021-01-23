Clare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonKylie JennerKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Celebrate Tiffani Thiessen's Birthday With Her Most Iconic Saved By the Bell Moments

Tiffani Thiessen is celebrating her 47th birthday with a special tribute from her husband, Brady Smith. Plus, keep the party going by reliving her best Kelly Kapowski moments.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 23, 2021 6:44 PMTags
BirthdaysTributeSaved by the BellCelebritiesTiffani ThiessenNBCU
Watch: "Saved by the Bell" 31 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Tiffani Thiessen is feeling the birthday love!

The Saved By the Bell star took to Instagram ahead of her special day to briefly reflect on her childhood. Posting a throwback photo of herself as a toddler, she shared, "Taking it waaay back as this little girl turns a whoppin' 47 years old tomorrow! Where did the time go?"

The birthday girl's husband, Brady Smith, adorably responded, "You meant 47 years YOUNG beautiful."

In a separate post, the 49-year-old actor continued to rave over the '90s superstar by writing a heartfelt message on his Instagram account.

"#happybirthday to our very own #wonder #woman," Brady began his caption. "Super hero abilities include: maker of amazing meals, fixer of boo boos, master of snuggles, purchaser of groceries, mediator of children's squabbles, designer of daily household activities, cheerleader of positivity & overall awesomeness of everything awesome!"

He closed, "@tiffanithiessen I'm the luckiest guy on the planet to call you my #wife (I'm reminded of this by the internet daily)."

photos
All the Information on the New Saved By the Bell

While we may not get details of Tiffani's birthday plans that doesn't mean you can't relive her most iconic moments as Kelly Kapowski on Saved By the Bell. Scroll through our gallery below and get lost in the nostalgia.

You've Got to be Zit-ting Me

We've all been teens, so we know how horrifying a zit is! When Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) gets one, she uses a cream that turns out to be too good to be true...and turns her entire face maroon. Luckily, however, it's confused as her showing school spirit, meaning she still gets to walk away as the homecoming queen.

Saving the Day

The cool place to be was obviously The Max, which made it all the more heartbreaking when it was announced that the popular hangout would be closing for owing $10,000 in back rent. However, Kelly and the gang save the day when they discover their school's old school radio station and use it to help save The Max.

Personal Prom

When Kelly couldn't afford to go to prom in season two, we were crushed, until Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) surprises her with a romantic prom picnic. Basically, these two were a dream couple growing up.

Drama Queen

Talk about literal drama. When the kids have to do a version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarves for their high school play, Zack is upset that Kelly isn't playing Snow White, meaning he'll have to kiss someone else. But leave it up to their friends to devise a new take on the classic, arranging the play so that Kelly and Zack can share a kiss in the end.

Accidental Model

OK, so it was actually a little weird that Zack made a calendar using pics of the hottest girls in school (pulling, yet another, one of his typical schemes), but at least Kelly got the last laugh when it got her noticed by modeling agents.

Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank
Shipping It

It's only fitting that the two characters tied the knot in the made-for-TV movie that came after the series Saved by the Bell: The College Years sequel. We're nostalgic just thinking about how we shipped this couple on TV for so long and seeing them get married was a proper finale to the gang.

An Interesting Reunion

This isn't canon as it was a sketch for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but we still enjoyed watching a re-imagined version of Bayside High where Jimmy Fallon plays a student and turns out Kelly is pregnant. While the sketch made us laugh, it also reminded us how much we miss the crew.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Wanting Kids With Nick Jonas

2

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Fires Back at "Thirst Trap" Comment

3
Breaking

Gigi Hadid Finally Reveals Name of Her and Zayn Malik's Baby Girl

Want more Saved By the Bell insight? Click here to read the most shocking secrets from the hit series.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Wanting Kids With Nick Jonas

2

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Fires Back at "Thirst Trap" Comment

3
Breaking

Gigi Hadid Finally Reveals Name of Her and Zayn Malik's Baby Girl

4

Steve Harvey Jokes He Has ''Hatred'' for Lori's BF Michael B. Jordan

5

Mariska Hargitay's Hair Evolution on Law & Order: SVU