Cardi B Channels "Cosmic Energy" in Daring Dress During Shopping Trip With Offset

Cardi B left little to the imagination with her latest look.
While shopping at the Bottega Veneta boutique in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 22, the 28-year-old "WAP" rapper wore a red, futuristic-looking 3/4-length body-hugging Pierre-Louis Auvray dress with a semi-sheer design that showed off dark thong underwear and contained thick white piping and a white wool short-sleeve top. Cardi paired the look with red stiletto sandals, red sunglasses, a red face mask and gold nail polish.
The star was accompanied by husband and fellow rapper Offset, 29. Cardi later posted a photo of herself posing in the risqué outfit on her Instagram page. She captioned the pic, "Majin Buu & Goku," referring to Dragon Ball characters.
The designer, Pierre-Louis Auvray, shared the same photo, writing, "Cosmic energy."
Offset also posted a pic of him and his wife holding hands on his Instagram page, as well as videos of her modeling the elaborate ensemble.
He wrote, "I know you wish you was me sh---eettt I wish I was me [heart eyes emoji]."
See photos of Cardi B's most daring looks: