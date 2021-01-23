Larry King Dead at 87: Andy Cohen, Craig Ferguson and More Mourn the Loss of the Broadcast Legend

The entertainment community is mourning the loss of Larry King.

On Jan. 23, the legendary talk show host's company Ora Media announced his death in a statement on King's social media. "With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King," the message read, "who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles."

This heartbreaking news comes three weeks after King was hospitalized with coronavirus. On Jan. 3, King was discharged from the ICU, though he remained hospitalized amid his battle with COVID-19.

As news of his death emerged on Jan. 23, many of King's colleagues, past interviewees and fans took to social media to pay tribute to him. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also tweeted, "Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become [sic] a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way. New York sends condolences to his family and many friends."