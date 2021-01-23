Larry King Dead at 87: Andy Cohen, Craig Ferguson and More Mourn the Loss of the Broadcast Legend

The entertainment community is mourning the loss of Larry King.
On Jan. 23, the legendary talk show host's company Ora Media announced his death in a statement on King's social media. "With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King," the message read, "who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles."
This heartbreaking news comes three weeks after King was hospitalized with coronavirus. On Jan. 3, King was discharged from the ICU, though he remained hospitalized amid his battle with COVID-19.
As news of his death emerged on Jan. 23, many of King's colleagues, past interviewees and fans took to social media to pay tribute to him. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also tweeted, "Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become [sic] a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way. New York sends condolences to his family and many friends."
As the world mourns the death of the TV icon, let's take a look at more tributes for King.
Wendy Williams: Sad news this morning. TV broadcasting legend Larry King has passed away. He was 87. #RIP
Craig Ferguson: Just heard the awful news about Larry King. He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word.
So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to Rickles. #RIPLarryKing
Johnny Weir: One of the most memorable moments I've had in an interview was the first time I met Larry King & he asked me how it felt "to be so fierce." May he Rest In Peace. Sending my condolences and prayers to those he leaves behind.
Andy Cohen: RIP Larry King!!!! I loved the easy breezy format of his CNN show, and his amazing voice.
D. L. Hughley: #RIP TO AN ICON #LARRYKING REST EASY... YOUR WORK HERE IS DONE AND YOUR LEGACY WILL LIVE ON.
Rosanna Arquette: Rest In Peace Larry King
Christiane Amanpour: Larry King was a giant of broadcasting and a master of the TV celebrity/statesman-woman interview. His name is synonymous with CNN and he was vital to the network's ascent. EVERYONE wanted to be on Larry King Live. May he Rest in Peace.