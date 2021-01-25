This Chic $24 Sports Bra Top Has 16,000 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The perfect match for high waisted yoga pants? A cropped sports bra top. But why do these always run so pricey?
Well, Amazon shoppers have a secret: the Lemedy Sports Bra Tops that are only $24. Reviewers love them, and they come in a whopping 19 different colors. Shop them and hear why they've earned 16,000 five-star reviews below.
Lemedy Sports Bra Top
The pads in this tank are removable, and it provides light support. It's made of a moisture-wicking material.
Reviewers are raving:
"This is the perfect work out tank! Good support but not flattening. It's super flattering and a perfect length for anything high waisted. I'd even wear this as a going out top!"
"These feel like Lululemon quality material without the price tag. These tops fit perfectly. The colors are clean and gorgeous, exactly how they look in the photos."
"I've never been able to go "bra-less" in tank tops and this is a game changer. I have worn this with high waisted jeans as a crop tank and also as a workout tank doing HIIT and on a walk."