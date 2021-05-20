Mischa BartonDemi LovatoRoyal FamilyKardashiansE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

This Chic $24 Sports Bra Top Has 24,800 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

It's the perfect match for high waisted yoga pants.

By Carolin Lehmann May 20, 2021 10:00 AMTags
E-Comm: This Chic $24 Sports Bra Top Has 16,000 Five-Star Amazon ReviewsE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The perfect match for high waisted yoga pants? A cropped sports bra top. But why do these always run so pricey?

Well, Amazon shoppers have a secret: the Lemedy Sports Bra Tops that are only $24. Reviewers love them, and they come in a whopping 19 different colors. Shop them and hear why they've earned more than 24,800 five-star reviews below.

Lemedy Sports Bra Top

The pads in this tank are removable, and it provides light support. It's made of a moisture-wicking material.

$24
Amazon

Reviewers are raving: 

"This is the perfect work out tank! Good support but not flattening. It's super flattering and a perfect length for anything high waisted. I'd even wear this as a going out top!"

"These feel like Lululemon quality material without the price tag. These tops fit perfectly. The colors are clean and gorgeous, exactly how they look in the photos."

"I've never been able to go "bra-less" in tank tops and this is a game changer. I have worn this with high waisted jeans as a crop tank and also as a workout tank doing HIIT and on a walk."

Up next, this is the No. 1 bestselling eyeshadow on Amazon—and it's only $14.

—Originally published Jan. 25, 2021, at 3:00 a.m. PT

