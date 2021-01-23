Bernie Sanders Is Unsurprisingly Unfazed By the Frenzy Over His Inauguration Day Mittens

Senator Bernie Sanders is as humble as ever.
Though he arguably stole the spotlight in his mittens and trusty coat at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, the Vermont native isn't letting his renewed Internet fame go to his head—not even a little bit!
In an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the politician commented on the dozens of memes his appearance created, simply saying, "Yeah, I've seen them."
"Them" being the truly ingenius works of art that those on the Internet fashioned within hours of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' swearing-in.
One such photo shows the cozy senator sitting on the couch with three of the four original Sex and the City stars, a subtle reference to the ongoing drama surrounding Kim Cattrall and the other women.
But Bernie paid no mind to the zeitgeist-y nature of the memes, instead telling Seth that his favorite part about the Internet frenzy is the interest it's brought to the mitten creator. He remarked that Jen Ellis, a Vermont schoolteacher and part-time seamstress, is absolutely "overwhelmed" by the rush of potential customers.
Seth then asked what Bernie was holding in his mysterious folder, to which the 79-year-old responded with a cheeky smile, "I'd love to tell you Seth, but it's top secret."
The interview did have its serious moments though, with Bernie revealing how emotional he was when his former colleague became the president. "I was in tears seeing the new president get sworn in," he recalled. "And the old president leaving Washington."
That and trying to "stay warm" was all that was on Bernie's mind at the inauguration.
And though Bernie is enthralled by the attention his mittens received, he wants people to recognize the other products the residents of Vermont have made. In a statement to CNN, the senator said the meme "makes people aware that we make good mittens in Vermont... We have some good coats as well."
This isn't the first time Bernie has gone viral. The politician is also known for another meme in which he wore his coat, this one from back when he was running for president in the 2020 Presidential Election.
At the time, the senator was on the campaign trail and released a video with the now infamous quote, "I'm once again asking..." People went wild and made the image a fill-in-the-blank, a graphic that Time Magazine literally said was one of the "most impactful" memes of 2020.
At the time, Bernie was unfazed by the buzz around his campaign video, but what's new?
