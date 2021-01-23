Summer Friday's Cloud Dew Moisturizer Totally Lives Up to the Hype

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Summer Fridays has a cult following for good reasons.
Since the launch of their best-selling Jet Lag Mask in 2018, the female-founded brand has released game-changing skincare products that have empowered women everywhere to love the skin they're in. Myself included! It didn't take me long to run the nearest Sephora after their newest product the Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream Moisturizer launched a few weeks ago.
The Cloud Dew Moisturizer came at the perfect time, too. I was on the hunt for a lightweight moisturizer that would rescue my parched winter skin but wouldn't make me break out. And the Cloud Dew did not disappoint! The gel-like cream gives your skin an instant hydrated glow thanks to powerhouse ingredients like hyaluronic acid and pineapple enzyme.
Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream Moisturizer
Made with a hyaluronic acid complex, amino acids and pineapple enzyme, this moisturizer will smooth, soften and brighten your skin. It's lightweight and your dry winter skin will soak it up!
Although I love the brand and religiously use their entire product line on a regular basis, I was skeptical that the cream wouldn't be thick enough to keep my skin hydrated all day long. However, I was proven wrong because a just a small amount in the morning helps my skin stay plump and hydrated until the end of the day when I take my makeup off. And it hasn't made me breakout. So I would say the product lives up to the hype!
Don't leave your dry skin waiting any longer, treat yourself to the Summer Fridays Cloud Dew ASAP!