Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Stun in Sizzling Swimsuit Pic

Kylie Jenner continues to heat up the winter.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 22 with a sultry, sun-lit photo of her and longtime friend Stassie Karanikolaou, both clad in bikinis. Kylie rocked a nude, patterned bikini while Stassie wore a tiny green and blue one-piece. Aptly captioned "that's my best friend," the photo appears to be from Kylie's recent vacation south of the border.

As previously reported, a source told E! News Kylie and her crew traveled to Costa Careyes, Mexico. The 23-year-old makeup mogul has shared a number of snapshots from the "dreamy" getaway, including a set of three pics with the Mexican nursery rhyme, "Sol Solecito Caliéntame un Poquito," which roughly translates to "sun, little sun, warm me up a little bit."

Kylie's big sister Kendall Jenner also went on the trip and has since posted her own dispatches from paradise.