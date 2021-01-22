Clare & DaleGigi HadidDolly PartonKylie JennerKardashiansSelf-Care Hair PhotosVideos

Kylie Jenner and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Stun in Sizzling Swimsuit Pic

By Allison Crist Jan 22, 2021
RETURNS 2021
Watch: Kylie Jenner's Must-See Outfit for Last Day of Filming "KUWTK"

Kylie Jenner continues to heat up the winter.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 22 with a sultry, sun-lit photo of her and longtime friend Stassie Karanikolaou, both clad in bikinis. Kylie rocked a nude, patterned bikini while Stassie wore a tiny green and blue one-piece. Aptly captioned "that's my best friend," the photo appears to be from Kylie's recent vacation south of the border

As previously reported, a source told E! News Kylie and her crew traveled to Costa Careyes, Mexico. The 23-year-old makeup mogul has shared a number of snapshots from the "dreamy" getaway, including a set of three pics with the Mexican nursery rhyme, "Sol Solecito Caliéntame un Poquito," which roughly translates to "sun, little sun, warm me up a little bit."

Kylie's big sister Kendall Jenner also went on the trip and has since posted her own dispatches from paradise

photos
All the Photos From Kylie Jenner's Mexico Vacation

"They all had a great time relaxing and hanging out," the insider shared. "They took lots of pictures and enjoyed the stunning views during their stay. They never left the property and ate their meals on one of the decks overlooking the ocean. It was a quick trip, but they had a lot of fun in the sun and staying in a beautiful place."

See the newest snapshot of Kylie and Stassie below, and keep scrolling to look back at all of the duo's BFF pics.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

Instagram
Viva Mexico

Kylie and Stassi pose in bikinis during a January 2021 trip to Mexico. "that's my best friend," Kylie wrote on IG.

Instagram
SKIMS Sisters

The BFFs have big twin energy in an Instgram photo featuring all-nude SKIMS body suits.

Instagram
Another One

Just in case you need another angle, here's another shot of Kylie and Stassie in their matching SKIMS look.

Instagram
Always Twinning

"aaand we're back," Kylie writes alongside this post.

Stassie TikTok
Move Your Body

The BFF's are at it again with another TikTok dance video. For this one, though, they wear cute matching sweat sets!

Stassie TikTok
Twerking Twins

When it's day 900 in quarantine, the only thing to do is twerk. The reality TV personality and her BFF show off their never-before-seen dancing moves.

Kylie instagram
Country Chic

Yee-haw energy! To celebrate gal pal Victoria Villarroel's birthday, the dynamic duo dressed to impress in their chic cowgirl 'fits.

Instagram
Matching Mini-Dresses

"We're mad at each other rn but this pic looks good with my feed," Kylie captioned the pic.

 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
2020, Here They Come!

"2020 energy," Kylie wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Holiday Fun

'Tis the season for matching Santa onesies.

Instagram
Mrs. Missoni

The duo model coordinating Missoni dresses on vacation.

Instagram
Fam Bam

"babymama," Stassie posted.

Instagram
Girls' Trip

"New Kylie inspired @talentless merch available now," Kylie posted during a girls' trip to Turks & Caicos.

Instagram
Colorful Catsuits

"green & purple got me goin in circles," Kylie captioned this sultry pic.

Instagram
Splish Splash

Stassie kisses little Stormi Webster during their vacay.

Instagram
Twinning

"just another twin pic walkin through your feed.." Kylie wrote.

Instagram
Baby Blues

"just when you thought the twin pics were over."

Instagram
Ying & Yang

The besties sport the same look in two colors. "opposites attract," Kylie wrote.

NGRE / BACKGRID
Coordinating Cuties

The best friends hit up West Hollywood hot spot The Nice Guy in matching outfits.

Instagram
Vroom Vroom

Kylie and Stassie show off their enviable curves next to one of their hot rods.

Instagram
B-Day Wishes

Kylie wished Stassie a HBD with a little pool party and, "It's ya birthday it's ya birthday bad bitch contest you in first place."

Instagram
Bikini Babes

Kylie and Stassie celebrate Stassie's 22nd birthday in pink bikinis.

Instagram
Golfing Gals

"golf day with bae," Kylie posted.

Instagram
BFFs on a Bike

"out of office," Kylie posted.

Instagram
Cute & Casual

"lover" Stassie wrote on IG.

Instagram
Birthday Girl

"happy birthday to the baddest @stassiebaby 9 years Iater and you're still a real one. i love you forever and always," Kylie shared in IG.

Instagram
Friends Forever

"happy 8 years" Stassie wrote.

Instagram
Road Trip

The duo take a drive

Instagram
Fruity Fun

"blue raspberry & pineapple fanta" Stassie captioned this pic.

Make sure you're caught up with Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Peacock before the final season of the E! series airs this year.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

