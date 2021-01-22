Jennifer Lopez Says It "Didn't Seem Like I Was Loving Myself" When She Was Married to Marc Anthony

Sure, she might be a two-time Grammy nominee, Super Bowl headliner, Inauguration performer and natural beauty (with her own cosmetics line, no less). But that doesn't mean Jennifer Lopez has always loved herself.
In fact, on Jan. 22, J.Lo opened up in a new #CoachConversations video about how she didn't feel her best in past relationships.
Speaking with purpose coach Jay Shetty, Jennifer revealed, "I remember when I was going through therapy at the beginning, you know, kind of in my late 30s and there was a lot of talk about loving yourself and I was like, 'I love myself.'"
She continued, "But obviously I was doing all these things in like my personal relationships that didn't seem like I was loving myself, but I didn't even understand the concept of it. It took time and it's a journey and it's still a journey for me."
So which ex was she referring to? Well, J.Lo, now 51 years old, was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014.
She didn't name the Man on Fire actor directly, but she was 34 when they tied the knot and 44 years old when they officially divorced (though they separated three years prior).
It seems she realized the importance of self-love in her late 30s, right before she cut ties with Marc.
In 2016, "Jenny from the Block" told W Magazine, "When my marriage ended, it was not easy to find forgiveness. It wasn't the dream that I had hoped for, and it would have been easier to fan the flames of resentment, disappointment, and anger. But Marc is the father of my children, and that's never going away. So, I have to work to make things right. And that is, by far, the hardest work I do."
She admitted she "hung in there" for seven years but knew "very quickly that it wasn't the right thing."
It seems being exes worked better for the stars, who share 12-year-old twins Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz.
Jennifer even credited Marc with helping her find her confidence. "He saw where I suffered," she shared in 2018. "He was like, 'You're a great singer. Don't ever let anybody tell you you're not a great singer.' And I respected him so much 'cause I consider him one of the best singers of all time."
Marc went on to marry model Shannon De Lima, a relationship that lasted from 2014 to 2017, while J.Lo of course is coupled up with Alex Rodriguez.
In her conversation with Coach today, J.Lo went on to speak about her evolution as a mother, person and artist.
"People are always like, 'Oh, she reinvents herself. It's a reinvention.' I don't like that word," the singer said. "I'm not reinventing or trying to be something different or trying to trick people into something new. It's an evolving."
She said the most important thing about that self-evolution is listening to yourself and your self-talk.
Jennifer explained, "Because what you say and what you think, and I tell this to my kids all the time, becomes your reality. If you're telling yourself 'I'm gonna be this or I'm gonna be that' or you're telling yourself 'I'm a f--king loser,' then you'll be a f--king loser. Whatever it is, you tell yourself that and it will manifest."
She added, "I really believe that we create our lives. Again, not just with our actions and the things we do, but the things we think and the self-talk that we give."
It ties into her career, as well, as she tries to stay grounded to who she is despite "pressure" from others. "Being in this business, where people are always trying to tell you what you should and shouldn't do, you really have to have a strong sense of self and gut and instinct and follow that," Jennifer said.
Watch her full interview above.