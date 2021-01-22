Jennifer Lopez Says It "Didn't Seem Like I Was Loving Myself" When She Was Married to Marc Anthony

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Claps Back at Botox Claims, Denies Cosmetic Surgery

Sure, she might be a two-time Grammy nominee, Super Bowl headliner, Inauguration performer and natural beauty (with her own cosmetics line, no less). But that doesn't mean Jennifer Lopez has always loved herself.

In fact, on Jan. 22, J.Lo opened up in a new #CoachConversations video about how she didn't feel her best in past relationships.

Speaking with purpose coach Jay Shetty, Jennifer revealed, "I remember when I was going through therapy at the beginning, you know, kind of in my late 30s and there was a lot of talk about loving yourself and I was like, 'I love myself.'"

She continued, "But obviously I was doing all these things in like my personal relationships that didn't seem like I was loving myself, but I didn't even understand the concept of it. It took time and it's a journey and it's still a journey for me."

So which ex was she referring to? Well, J.Lo, now 51 years old, was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014.