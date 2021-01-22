Find Out Which Vanderpump Rules Star Is Godmother to Stassi Schroeder's Daughter

One Vanderpump Rules star has a very important new title: godmother!
Stassi Schroeder has revealed which of her longtime BFFs and former reality TV co-stars was recently named godmother of her newborn daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark. On Thursday, Jan. 22, Stassi shared the first photos of her and husband Beau Clark's baby girl on Instagram just over two weeks after giving birth.
"Beau & I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter," she wrote yesterday. "Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it. It's her two week birthday and I feel like I'm finally ready to share my little girl. Meet Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, the best thing that's ever happened to me. My heart is so freaking full. I can't believe I get to keep her."
Many current and former VPR stars quickly left loving comments on Stassi's IG post.
Katie Maloney shared, "Ahhh my little God Daughter!!!!!! She's so beautiful and I'm so happy for you and Beau!!!"
Stassi confirmed Katie is Hartford's godmother by commenting, "god mama!!!"
As for the other well wishes, pregnant Brittany Cartwright, who recently left the hit Bravo series alongside husband Jax Taylor, wrote, "Beautiful sweet angel!!! we love you so much Hartford!!"
Jax added of Hartford, "So sassy already."
Kristen Doute, who was fired from VPR last year with Stassi, commented, "I can't wait to snuggle her we love you Hartford !!!!"
Lala Kent, who is currently pregnant herself, shared, "Angel face. Welcome to the world, Hartford. We loveeee you."
Stassi and Beau welcomed their first child on Jan. 7 following a tumultuous 2020. Last summer, Stassi and Kristen were fired from Vanderpump Rules after former castmate Faith Stowers revealed that the pair called the police on her to report a false claim. Stassi and Kristen later apologized.
