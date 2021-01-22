The Bachelor's Victoria Larson Sends a Cryptic Message After Shoplifting Arrest Revelation

Watch : "Bachelor" Behind the Scenes: Condoms, Hookups & More

The Bachelor's Victoria Larson isn't going to let her past define her future.

Shortly after fans learned she had been arrested for shoplifting back in 2012, the season 25 contestant took to Instagram to seemingly issue a response.

"Every saint has a past & every sinner has a future," she wrote on Jan. 22. "John 8: 7."

According to court records obtained by E! News, the self-dubbed "queen" Victoria was arrested for petit theft of the first degree in Florida on July 3, 2012. The paperwork stated the Tallahassee Police Department received a shoplifting complaint from the supermarket Publix after the reality star was spotted putting more than 25 items into a reusable shopping bag and then exiting the store without paying for these products. Per the documents, the stolen merchandise, which consisted of groceries and cosmetic items, had a total value of $251.03. The theft was also captured on surveillance footage.