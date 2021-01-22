Saturday Night Live Announces Incredible Line-Up of Hosts for First 2021 Shows

Saturday Night Live is already killing it in 2021.
We obviously haven't seen any of the actual comedy yet due to the fact that no episodes have aired, but the just-announced line up of hosts is truly *chef's kiss.*
First up on Jan. 30, John Krasinski takes his rightful place as host after his March 2020 episode was canceled due to the pandemic, just in time for all the Office-on-Peacock synergy the show can muster. Last time Steve Carell hosted, he was joined for his monologue by former Office co-stars Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms and Jenna Fischer. Who knows who Krasinski could get to appear? Machine Gun Kelly will appear as his musical guest.
For the Feb. 6 episode, Schitt's Creek mastermind Dan Levy takes over hosting duties with one of the pandemic's biggest musical superstars, Phoebe Bridgers.
On Feb. 13, Watchmen star Regina King gets her turn with musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff, capping off a truly solid first three weeks of shows.
With the hosts and musical guests out of the way, the big question going forward is what will politics look like on SNL? The reign of Alec Baldwin's POTUS is over, and Jim Carrey has stepped down as President Joe Biden after he played the new POTUS throughout election season. Cast member Alex Moffat played Biden for the last show of 2020, while Maya Rudolph continues to kill it as Vice President Kamala Harris.
Back in August, when Biden picked Harris as his running mate, Rudolph told Entertainment Weekly that she loved returning to the SNL stage.
"I love going to the show. Any excuse I can get, I love," she said. "I just didn't really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there's anyone that can work it out I'm sure Lorne [Michaels] has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there."
She ended up appearing in six out of the nine episodes that aired in the fall, and we do not imagine we're alone in hoping she's back next weekend in Harris' now iconic purple inauguration day suit.
Saturday Night Live returns Saturday, Jan. 30 on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)