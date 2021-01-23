Kelly Dodd Gives Marriage Update & Talks Post-Pandemic Honeymoon Plans

Watch : Kelly Dodd Would Love to Join "RHONY" Cast

Kelly Dodd is enjoying newlywed bliss.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star is giving a marriage update just over three months after she and husband Rick Leventhal got married in a small ceremony in Napa on Oct. 10, 2020. Since saying "I do," the Fox News correspondent has been busy relocating from the east coast to California to be with his bride and her teenage daughter Jolie.

"Rick sold his apartment in New York and he sold his place in Florida, but he still has his West Hamptons house that we're going to be putting on the market in a week," Dodd told E! News exclusively. "And we're going to be purchasing a lot here in Newport Beach. We just put down an offer so we'll see if we get it."

The Bravo star added, "But everything is working out really great. We're transferred over to the L.A. bureau and he's loving the weather here and Jolie loves him and it's been fantastic. We've had a wonderful journey so far."