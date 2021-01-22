Watch the Explosive First Look at Southern Charm's Season 7 Reunion

Watch : "Southern Charm" Guys Play "Most Likely" Game

Isn't the old mainstay of minding one's manners an important one in the South? You wouldn't think so based on this sneak peek of Southern Charm's season seven reunion.

The expletive-filled trailer is a non-stop rollercoaster of drama, and every single cast member—Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, Shep Rose, Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCroy and John Pringle—seems to be out for blood.

Before he even joins the group, Craig says, "I'm not walking off that stage until Madison's crying."

Fortunately for her, she seems to have brought receipts to back up her arguments—and not just for Craig. "I have a folder for all of you," Madison declares as she hands her phone to host Andy Cohen.

It's safe to say that probably includes her ex-boyfriend Austen, but judging by the trailer, he's more concerned about hashing things out with Leva, the newcomer who's clashed with most of the cast this season as a result of Kathryn's social media controversy.